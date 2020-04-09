Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of simple arson and arson with intent to defraud last month
The Ouachita Parish Fire Department received a 911 call on Feb. 19 about a structure fire at 114 Halsell Drive in West Monroe. The burning house was unoccupied. Firefighters determined the incident was a suspicious fire and asked for an investigator.
The owner of the home, Julia Stevenson Staggs, 38, of 101 Sharon Drive, West Monroe, spoke with fire investigators during their investigation.
Staggs claimed she was taking a shower at her primary residence when a neighbor informed her about the fire at her Halsell Drive house.
Staggs told investigators she has neither lived in or entered the Halsell Drive home since August 2018, though she said she checked the mail the night before the fire.
Three separate samples from the destroyed home were submitted to a laboratory for testing. Lab results indicated the presence of gasoline on all three samples. Fire investigators ruled out any electrical causes of fire.
Fire investigators also obtained surveillance video footage that captured the day's events and showed a woman resembling Staggs arrive at the home about 12 minutes before smoke exited the structure, according to the March 31 arrest warrant.
A witness confirmed the woman in the video was Staggs.
“Julia Staggs entered and exited the house within six minutes of the first visible smoke, and we did not observe anyone else entering or exiting the structure during the interim,” stated the arrest warrant.
During a Feb. 25 interview, Staggs claimed her husband “handles all of the business” but that she did not know about any home payments or insurance coverage.
An insurance carrier representative told fire investigators that they had informed Staggs in January that her insurance coverage would be dropped in April. Staggs had filed a proof of loss form for the property, according to the warrant.
