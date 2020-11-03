Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance on West Olive Street in West Monroe.
The victim claimed his live-in girlfriend, Tamera Shanta Heckard, 23, of 1013 West Olive Street, had chased him down a gravel road while carrying a butcher knife.
“They were in a verbal disturbance,” stated the Oct. 28 arrest report. “The victim stated he was struck in the face by a picture frame at the door of their residence by Heckard. Heckard a short time later retrieved the kitchen knife and chased him down the gravel road. Victim stated he was scared and ran when he saw her come out of the house with (the) knife.”
During questioning, Heckard said she was trying to leave the house with the picture frame and hit the victim in the face.
Heckard claimed she was upset and retrieved the knife and followed the victim to scare him.
A witness confirmed seeing Heckard chase the victim while carrying a knife.
“(The witness) believed she was going to stab him if she caught him,” stated the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
