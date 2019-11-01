Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of criminal mischief (giving a false report to police) on Sunday after the suspect reported an assault by her husband.
Candance Brooke Deville, 36, of 1084 Brownlee Road, West Monroe, claimed her husband pulled her hair and placed his hands around her neck. Deputies observed no physical evidence of a battery on her person. They found her to be highly intoxicated, according to the Oct. 27 arrest report.
Deville's 15-year-old son informed deputies that his mother was lying and no battery occurred. The son said he, his step-father and younger sister had to leave the house because of Deville's behavior.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
