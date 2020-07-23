Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of disturbing the peace through foul language and two counts of battering a police officer last week after an incident at a local high school graduation.
During the event, Hannah M. Stadius, 19, of 416 Ole Hwy 15, West Monroe, approached deputies and asked them to help her find lost keys.
“When deputies explained it would be after the graduation before they could assist, the suspect stated loudly in front of several individuals, including children, 'All cops are ba****ds, f*** you,'” stated the July 17 arrest report.
As Stadius walked through the stadium, she continued to yell profanities such as “F*** 12,” according to the arrest report.
“When deputy attempted to detain the arrestee, she kicked the deputy in the groin at which point deputy used the force necessary to effect the arrest,” stated the arrest report.
Stadius tried to pull away from the deputies and refused to cooperate, according to the arrest report.
“Upon escorting the arrestee from the stadium and awaiting a transport unit, she spit on both deputies and struck them again repeatedly by kicking them about the legs,” stated the arrest report.
Stadius was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of resisting a police officer with violence.
