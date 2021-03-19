Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of simple criminal damage to property last Saturday after authorities received a complaint about property damage at a local cemetery.
The complainant told deputies the $3,000 front metal mechanical gate at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens was damaged and lying on the ground with white paint on the fence, tire marks in the graveyard near the fence, and $4,900 brass monuments lying broken on the ground near five graves.
During the investigation, deputies found voicemail recordings by a woman who said she was locked in and would run over the gate if someone did not let her out of the cemetery.
At the home of Mary Shelaine Reynolds, 43, of 1410 Cedar St., West Monroe, deputies observed damage to the bottom of Reynolds' automobile.
During questioning, Reynolds said she intentionally damaged the fence and said she did so to escape the cemetery.
Authorities noted the cemetery's other mechanical fence would have opened automatically if she had approached it and activated its motion sensor.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
