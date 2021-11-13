Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated battery last week after authorities received a battery complaint from a residence on Nelson Road in Monroe.
The victim said her sister—Dakota Mae Kellum, 30, of 1925 Hwy 15, West Monroe—argued with her at her place of work.
The victim said Kellum later showed up at her home, without an invitation, but Kellum would not leave.
“Victim advised upon arrival to her residence the altercation became physical when she told arrestee to exit the residence and she refused,” stated the Nov. 2 arrest report. “Victim advised arrestee scratched her, hit her, spit in her face and pepper sprayed her in the face, all while on the front porch of her residence and within close proximity of arrestee's 2-year-old son.”
Deputies observed bruising and irritated skin on the victim's body that was consistent with her account.
During questioning, Kellum said, “I did not do anything wrong.”
Later, Kellum admitted she pepper sprayed her sister, “right in her face.”
“Post Miranda, when asked if she spit in the victim's face, arrestee answered with, 'Yep, I did that too,'” stated the arrest report. “Post Miranda when asked if she was invited to or allowed at the victim's residence, arrestee answered with, 'No, but that is my stuff.'”
Deputies did not observe any marks on Kellum's person.
Kellum was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on simple battery and unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.
