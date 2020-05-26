Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of child desertion last week after someone found a 2-year-old child wandering without supervision.
West Monroe Police could not find the child's parent and released the child to the state Department of Children and Family Services.
The child's mother, Amber Elizabeth Bonner, 34, of 115 Fairlane Drive, West Monroe, called 911 about her missing child. She called 911 about four hours after the complainant found the child wandering alone.
Deputies made contact with Bonner, who said she woke up and believed the child was still in bed. She did not notice the child was missing until two hours later, at which time she called 911.
