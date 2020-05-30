Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace through drunkenness last Saturday after authorities learned of a woman stumbling and falling on Smith Street in West Monroe.
Deputies made contact with Angela Crook Howard, 46, of West Monroe, who appeared unbalanced, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, according to the May 24 arrest report.
“Deputies attempted to identify the suspect by asking her for her name which she answered by stating, 'F*** you,'” stated the arrest report. “Deputies attempted numerous times with the same result. Angela was advised of her rights per Miranda but Angela continued to state, 'F*** you.'”
Howard was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
