Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman earlier this month for housing a runaway juvenile and resisting deputies.
Silver L Hippen, 20, of 1001 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect, and resisting an officer.
According to the Jan. 7 arrest report, deputies were investigating a runaway juvenile accident and met Hippen outside her house.
During questioning, Hippen admitted the child was inside the house but forbade deputies from entering without a warrant.
Deputies instructed Hippen to fetch the child but leave the door open for officers’ safety. Hippen turned and entered the house and tried to slam the door but a deputy blocked the door from closing with his foot.
At that point, Hippen became irate and screamed and cursed at deputies, according to the arrest report.
Though Hippen pulled away from deputies, they eventually placed her in handcuffs and located the child inside the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.