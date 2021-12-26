Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on charges including disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after authorities received a call from St. Francis Medical Center about a drunk patient who was discharged but would not leave the facility.
At hospital, Debra Sue Evans, 65, of 108 1st St., West Monroe, was observed to be drunk and was instructed by security and deputies to leave the facility.
“Arrestee appeared to be extremely intoxicated due to slurred speech and (I was) unable to understand her,” stated the Dec. 18 arrest report. “Arrestee began to yell in the hospital and disturb other patients and staff.”
The deputy tried to place Evans under arrest, but Evans pulled her arm back and claimed she was not under arrest, according to the arrest report.
“I placed arrestee in handcuffs, at which time she refused to walk and just sat on the bed,” stated the arrest report. “Arrestee had to be physically removed from the bed and placed in a wheelchair and rolled out of the facility.”
Deputies reported having to physically remove Evans from the patrol unit to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.
She had outstanding arrest warrants from the West Monroe Police Department.
She also was charged with resisting an officer and criminal trespass.
