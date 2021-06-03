Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities received a complaint from a woman who said debts mounted to more than $1,100 on her debit card while she was receiving surgery at a hospital in Shreveport.
The victim said Lorie A. Cole, 53, of 539 Smith St., West Monroe, took her vehicle and drove it back to West Monroe.
“Victim stated when she was released from the hospital and returned home she discovered several items missing from her vehicle,” stated the May 25 arrest report.
The missing items included two debit cards, $150 in cash, and a pair of diamond earrings valued at $525.
The victim provided deputies with bank statements showing the transactions totaling $1,125.42 occurred while she was in the hospital.
During questioning, Cole admitted she spent the $150 in cash and also used the victim's debit cards without permission.
Cole denied taking the earrings.
“Arrestee made statements like 'I only spent $500 or $600' or 'I didn't know I ran it up that much,'” stated the arrest report.
Cole claimed she spent the victim's money because the victim owed her money.
Cole was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
