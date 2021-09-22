Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of criminal trespass and other charges last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint from Biedenharn Drive.
The Sept. 14 incident marked the sixth complaint accusing Patricia A. Kountz, 72, of 155 Biedenharn Drive, West Monroe, of trespassing, deputies reported.
The complainant told authorities that Kountz trespassed on her property and spread cat food and cat feces all in her driveway while she was away from home.
The deputy reported seeing the debris covering the area where the complainant normally parked their vehicle.
During questioning, Kountz denied placing cat food and cat feces in the complainant's driveway but admitted that she had trespassed.
Kountz became “very belligerent' and “refused all additional commands” when deputies asked her to put her hands behind her back, according to the Sept. 14 arrest report.
“Patricia made multiple loud verbal threats to kill both myself and the complainant, who was standing outside with her two small children,” stated the arrest report.
Kountz was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
