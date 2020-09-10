West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities received a complaint from Acadian Ambulance employees who were at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
The Acadian employees told police that someone had entered their ambulance while it was parked outside Glenwood's emergency room entrance and taken some of their personal belongings, including cash, medications, credit cards, and a backpack.
One Acadian employee recalled a suspicious woman wearing a garbage bag for pants and having a backpack in her possession. Police made contact with the suspect, Samantha Ann Meek, 44, of 130 Highway 3033, West Monroe.
Meek told police she entered the ambulance and took the employees' belongings.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
