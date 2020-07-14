Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle last week after authorities learned of a vehicle theft at the Neighborhood Wal-Mart on Cypress Street.
The victim said a woman got in his vehicle and drove away. The woman was identified as Tammy Deindra Bryan, 47, of 1440 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe.
The victim said his cell phone was inside the vehicle and he was able to track it.
After tracking the victim's phone, deputies were able to locate the victim's vehicle. Bryan's clothing and jewelry matched that of the suspect seen taking the victim's vehicle in security camera footage.
Bryan was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
