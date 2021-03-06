Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman for unauthorized vehicle use last week after authorities received a complaint from a home on Wisteria Street in West Monroe.
Deputies found Brittney Nichole Millien, 30, of 324 Pink St., West Monroe at her residence with the victim’s vehicle.
According to the Feb. 24 arrest report, the victim’s son had used the vehicle earlier that night but returned it to the victim’s home. Later, when the victim went outside, he found his vehicle was gone.
During a telephone call with a deputy, the victim’s son claimed he left keys to the vehicle inside the automobile.
Millien was aware of the vehicle’s location and that no one could drive it, according to the victim’s son.
During questioning, Millien told deputies the victim’s son gave her permission to borrow the vehicle.
Millien was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.