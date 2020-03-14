Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of theft of a utility service last week after Greater Ouachita Water Co. informed authorities the suspect stole water through an illegal water connection.
The water company claimed illegal water connections were a reoccurring problem at the home of Kristy Michelle Gable, 40, of 121 Lou Drive, West Monroe.
During questioning, Gable told deputies she committed the theft a couple of days prior to March 6 so her son could bathe. She was previously issued a summons for theft of utility on Jan. 25 and theft from Greater Ouachita on Feb. 20.
Gable was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
