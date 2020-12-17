Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of simple battery and resisting an officer on Sunday after authorities received a complaint of a violent incident on Spell Street.
Deputies made contact with the suspect, Ashley Brooke Farmer, 30, of 1032 Spell St., West Monroe, who informed deputies she had fought with her daughter. Farmer claimed her daughter attacked her because the daughter believed she had stolen clothes from her.
It is the Sheriff's Office policy to handcuff a suspect when transporting them to the location of the alleged offense. Deputies tried to place Farmer in handcuffs, but Farmer jerked away and tried to run away, according to the Dec. 13 arrest report. The deputy took Farmer to the ground where he secured her after a brief struggle.
The daughter told deputies that Farmer was arguing with her and pushed her against the side of the house.
“Victim stated the arrestee then punched her several times in the side of the face with a closed fist,” stated the arrest report. “Victim said arrestee then grabbed her hair and they fell to the ground. Victim said once on the ground, she began to fight back in self defense, and soon after the arrestee let go of her hair.”
The victim said she called the authorities as her mother fled in an automobile.
Farmer was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
