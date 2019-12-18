Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect refused to leave her mother's house.
The victim said her daughter, Sha'Brittany Atkins, 25, of 906 West Olive St., West Monroe, had been staying at her home for a few days but was asked to leave because of her disruptive behavior.
“Sha'Brittany's grandmother loaded all of her belongings into her vehicle and offered to take her home,” stated the arrest report. “The suspect yelled and cursed toward her mother for approximately 20 minutes, continually disobeying orders to get in the vehicle and leave. During this time, Sha'Brittany repeatedly told her mom, 'You better have a burial plan' and 'I'm gonna get you.'”
Atkins' statements could be heard at other homes nearby, according to the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
