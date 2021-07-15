West Monroe police arrested a Urania woman last Saturday on suspicion of threatening to burn down the LaQuinta Inn, where she was staying, after authorities received a complaint from a hotel employee.
Officers were dispatched to the LaQuinta Inn after it was reported that a hotel guest, Logan McCluney, 28, of 1427 Tupelo St., Urania, called the front desk and threatened to burn down the hotel.
After officers arrived at the hotel, McCluney came into the lobby.
“She appeared to be on the downside effect of methamphetamine,” stated the July 10 arrest report.
During questioning, McCluney admitted to using methamphetamine three days earlier. She denied threatening to burn down the hotel and claimed she had simply stated someone was going to jail.
She gave officers the wrong name but gave them permission to get her driver’s license from her room, according to the arrest report.
McCluney’s hotel room was in disarray, in a manner consistent with drug use, according to the arrest report.
Officers found a suspected Xanax bar in her purse, which McCluney told officers did not belong to her. She admitted she had placed it in her purse.
A background check showed a warrant out for McCluney’s arrest for possession of controlled dangerous substances. Officers told McCluney she was under arrest, and she gave them two bags of marijuana she had on her person.
McCluney was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of a Schedule IV drug.
