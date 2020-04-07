Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on five counts of simple assault on a police officer on Sunday after authorities responded to reports of a shooting on Washington Street.
The suspect – Stacy Leann Whitlock, 20, of 105 Vernon Drive, West Monroe – approached one deputy from behind.
“She was only a few inches away when I told her to back up,” stated the April 5 arrest report. “Stacy immediately became very belligerent and started cursing all of the deputies on scene. As we were walking back to our units, Stacy closely followed us (five deputies total) to the roadside and yelled, 'I'll put a bullet in all of your f***ing heads.'”
It was unclear whether Whitlock was armed.
Whitlock resisted deputies' attempts to handcuff her.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged on the above charges as well as one count of resisting an officer.
