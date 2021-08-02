West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman last week for aggravated battery after authorities were told by the victim and another witness that the suspect threw a knife at the victim.
Officers were dispatched to 412 Browning West Ave., West Monroe, the home of Erica Richardson, 27, in reference to a domestic disturbance.
During questioning, Richardson said she was arguing with her boyfriend about money when he hit her on the side of her face. She told officers she pulled out a knife and threw it at her boyfriend.
Officers said there was a cut on the male victim’s lower chest, according to the July 19 arrest report.
During questioning, the victim said he hit Richardson because she threw his dog into the air and then pulled a knife out on him.
A witness confirmed the male victim’s account and said the victim hit Richardson to try to stop her from stabbing him.
Richardson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as cruelty to animals.
