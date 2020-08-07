West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint about a battery incident at a home on North 6th Street.
A witness told police they saw Krystle Suzanne Beasley Ford, 35, of 510 6th St., West Monroe, beat her daughter outside the house, pushing the daughter to the ground, hitting her with a fist and trying to make a dog attack her.
The victim told police her mother tried to attempt suicide by taking too many pills, but removed the pills. The victim claimed her mother attacked her in response.
During questioning, Ford said her daughter removed the pill bottles and refused to return them.
“Ford stated she did grab the pill bottle but never hit her daughter nor sic her dog on her,” stated the July 30 arrest report.
Ford was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
