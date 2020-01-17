On Jan. 12 just before 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 557 near Red Cut Road.
This crash claimed the life of a Farmerville man last night, and a West Monroe woman has been charged with vehicular homicide.
The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by 36-year-old Amanda Fletcher of West Monroe, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 557. The SUV crossed the center line and traveled into the path of a 1999 Honda Motorcycle, driven by 35-year-old Ronald Smith Jr. of Farmerville. After impact, Smith was separated from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Fletcher, who was unrestrained, was treated for injuries at the scene. At the time of the crash, Fletcher showed signs of impairment and was arrested. She was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of vehicular homicide, no seatbelt, and improper lane usage. Toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Motorists must be reminded that alcohol has many effects on the body. If you feel different, you drive different. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects. Whether impaired through alcohol or drugs, the consequences can be the same.
This is the first fatal crash that Troop F has investigated this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.