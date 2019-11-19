Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on two counts of cruelty to juveniles last week after staff at Lenwill Elementary School referred a child abuse complaint to authorities.
Deputies spoke with an 11-year-old victim and a 9-year-old victim.
One of the victims claimed her mother, Jasmine Shantale Scoby, 29, of 1107 Washington St., West Monroe, slapped her in the face five times and whipped her with a black extension cord.
The other victim reported being whipped with a phone-charging cord.
Deputies observed whip marks on the victim and alerted Child Protection Services. A CPS employee confirmed the presence of whip marks.
During questioning, Scoby admitted to disciplining her daughters with a belt but claimed it was not abuse.
“Scoby stated she was whipping them, they moved and jumped around,” stated the Nov. 15 arrest report.
The elementary school's principal, who reported the complaint, said one of the victims claimed Scoby whipped her and would not stop.
“Scoby advised she whipped her daughters due to the older one messaging a boyfriend and the younger for not telling her it was going on,” stated the arrest report.
Scoby was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
