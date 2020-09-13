Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of blocking a public passage and disturbing the peace through drunkenness on Sunday after authorities learned of the woman lying on Evergreen Street near the Boys and Girls' Club.
Jessica Diane Landry, 21, of West Monroe, was lying on the road in such a way that forced traffic to go around her, according to the arresting deputy.
“Upon my contact with the female I noticed she had exaggerated body movements, was unable to stand still and was grinding her teeth while she was talking,” stated the Sept. 6 arrest report.
Landry told the deputy she had used methamphetamine the night before.
Landry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
