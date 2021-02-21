Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on several charges including illegal carrying of weapons earlier this month after authorities received a suspicious activity complaint in Sterlington.
Julia Stevenson Staggs, 41, of 101 Benton Drive, West Monroe, told deputies she was being followed by people, though she did not identify them, according to the Feb. 2 arrest report.
Deputies observed a gun in plain view and secured the weapon for their safety. The gun appeared loaded and the hammer was pulled back and the safety was off.
During questioning, Staggs told deputies she was carrying the gun for protection. She admitted she did not have a concealed carry permit.
“Arrestee also admitted to knowing she was not allowed to carry a firearm concealed on her person without one,” stated the arrest report.
Inside Staggs' purse, deputies found two guns as well as a prescription bottle containing Clonazepam tablets.
Staggs denied ownership of the pills.
Staggs' 10-year-old daughter was present at the scene.
Staggs was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of drugs, possession of Clonazepam, and possession of drugs in the presence of a minor.
