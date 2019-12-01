Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities investigated a trespassing complaint on Washington Street.
The Sheriff's office received an anonymous tip that April Suzanne Fuller, 43, of 235 Washington St., West Monroe, was using and selling drugs at the house.
After searching the house, deputies found a bag of meth on a dresser along with a scale commonly used to weigh drugs. Another two bags of meth were found on the nightstand and a used glass pipe also was found in a handbag.
Fuller claimed ownership of the meth in the handbag but said the other bags of meth did not belong to her.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants.
