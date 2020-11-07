Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles and aggravated battery last week after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint from Brown Street in West Monroe.
The victim claimed her older sister, Jasmine Marie Welch, 20, of 410 Brown St., No. 3, West Monroe, came to the house to gather her belongings.
“Victim advised the suspect began arguing with her then slapped her phone out of her hand,” stated the Oct. 26 arrest report. “She stated the suspect then began hitting her with her fist and a small BB gun, causing a cut on the left side of her face.”
Police observed a cut to the victim's face, corresponding with her account of the incident.
During questioning, Welch said she went to gather her belongings but was denied possession of some of them.
“She stated she did slap the phone out of her sister's hand when she began arguing with her,” stated the arrest report. “She advised they both (victims) began to batter her so she swung the BB gun to get them away from her. She stated she did not know if she struck anyone.”
The victim was a juvenile.
Welch was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.