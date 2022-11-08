West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman last week after she was accused of stealing a bottle of liquor and money from a tip jar at Liquor Lane on Cypress Street.
West Monroe woman suspected of stealing alcohol, tips from Liquor Lane
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
