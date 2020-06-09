State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities conducted a check on the suspect's vessel at Prairion Bayou.
Though Casey L. Medaries, 55, of 214 John Kent Road, Calhoun, possessed a valid fishing license, he exhibited nervous behavior, agents said in the June 4 arrest report.
Agents observed a torch lighter commonly used to smoke drugs and asked Medaries whether he had any illegal contraband on the vessel. Medaries said he had a pipe. A glass meth pipe was located.
Later, Medaries said he had a small amount of meth in his tackle box. A cigarette pack inside the box contained about one gram of meth.
Medaries was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
