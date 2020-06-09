West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.