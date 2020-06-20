State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested two people on drug charges last week after authorities observed the pair on the side of Logtown Loop Road along the Ouachita River.
Michael Justin Irvin, 40, of 164 Ragland Road Extension, Monroe, and Stephanie R. Cotton, 49, of 2596 Winnsboro Road, Monroe told wildlife agents they planned to go fishing but had not done so yet.
Irvin and Cotton appeared extremely nervous, according to the June 10 arrest report. After observing an orange syringe cap inside the vehicle, agents searched the vehicle and found a small bag of methamphetamine and another bag of heroin as well as a glass pipe. Cotton claimed ownership of the meth and heroin.
On Irvin's person agents found a folded dollar bill also containing meth.
He was booked on possession of meth. Cotton was booked on possession of meth and heroin.
