A Franklin Parish grand jury indicted a Winnsboro police lieutenant for public bribery and abuse of office last week.
In March of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was invited by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint involving a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant, identified as 47-year-old Terrance Pleasant.
As a result of the investigation, Pleasant was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 19, 2021 for one count of public bribery and one count of abuse of office.
The investigation initiated from a complaint received by a driver involved in a two vehicle crash investigated by Pleasant in Winnsboro. The female driver, who was not at fault in the crash, alleged Pleasant solicited sexual favors and money to provide a favorable report for the driver’s insurance. LSP Investigators were able to confirm these allegations, which ultimately resulted in the indictment.
Pleasant was booked into the Franklin Parish Jail without incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.
Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.