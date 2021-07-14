Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Winnsboro woman in Monroe last Sunday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after authorities received a call from one of the victims saying the suspect shot her vehicle three times.
Officers were dispatched to Gourd Bayou Road in response to a call from one of four victims who said a security guard at a mud ride shot at her vehicle, according to the July 11 arrest report.
During questioning, the four victims told officers they were at a mud ride on Gourd Bayou Road when they got into an argument with some other people.
They said the security guard, Brianna Davis, 21, of 515 Eighth St., Winnsboro, separated them.
The victims said Davis started to verbally abuse them and when they talked back she sprayed their faces and upper bodies with mace.
The victims said they got into their vehicle to leave and Davis shot at the vehicle three times.
“(Officers) observed the front passenger window shattered out, one bullet hole approximately six inches below the front passenger window and one bullet hole in the front passenger quarter panel,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Davis admitted to spraying mace on the victims and shooting at the vehicle.
Davis was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated battery.
