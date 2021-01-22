Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for assaulting his girlfriend last week.
Christopher B. Cheek, 36, of 1910 Grand St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for battery of a dating partner.
According to the Jan. 15 arrest report, Monroe police were dispatched to Royal Avenue in reference to a battery complaint in progress.
A witness told police she heard a woman screaming for help then observed a man punching the victim with two closed fists while the victim was on the ground in the fetal position.
The witness identified the suspect as Cheek, whom they had known for 20 years.
During questioning, Cheek told police he pushed the victim down to get her off of him.
Cheek said he and the victim have been dating for two to three months and were sometimes living together.
