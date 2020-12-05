Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for misusing an employee fuel card last week.
Michael C. Tillman, 33, of 2500 N 11th St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charge after deputies were dispatched to Platinum Trucking X-Press in reference to a theft complaint.
According to the police report, Tillman, who was an employee at the company, used his employee fuel card for the past 30 months while employed, without authorization.
The company informed deputies that Tillman charged $22,602 in non-work related items on the card.
The company possessed text messages that showed Tillman confessing to the crime.
