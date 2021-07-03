West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week for threatening his girlfriend with a knife while her 5-year-old daughter was present.
A deputy was dispatched to 1012 N. Sixth St. in response to a domestic disturbance.
The female victim said her boyfriend, Naveda Foster, 42, of 2311 Debastrop St., Monroe, had threatened her with a knife.
The victim said she was in her car with her daughter in the back passenger seat. She said Foster stood at the open front passenger door with a knife and threatened to slash the tires.
“The victim stated Foster stated to her, ‘I’ll f*** you up,’” stated the June 24 arrest report.
The victim and Foster had been in a relationship for four years and lived together for two, according to the arrest report. When asked by deputies, several witnesses confirmed the victim’s story.
Foster was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault and child endangerment).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.