Monroe Police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities received a complaint about someone trying to break into an automated teller machine, or ATM.
Jack Dykes, 20, of 1050 Hwy. 34, West Monroe, tried to run but officers caught and handcuffed him, according to the June 23 arrest report.
During questioning, Dykes said the ATM did not give him his money so he tried to break into it.
Officers said the front door of the ATM was damaged.
Dykes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.