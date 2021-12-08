Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent and other charges last month after authorities found drugs on the suspect’s person during a stop for a traffic violation.
Agents reported stopping Mark Edward Leehy, 55, of 285 Danna Road, West Monroe, and finding 3.5 grams of meth on his person.
Later, agents secured a warrant to search Leehy’s home and reported finding a 12-gauge shotgun, some 14 grams of marijuana as well as 46 grams of meth and two digital scales.
During questioning, Leehy said he did not want to incriminate himself but claimed ownership of the drugs. He said the drugs were for his personal use and the shotgun belonged to his roommate. According to authorities, Leehy is on felony probation until May 2023 for two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute.
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, Leehy was sentenced in January 2019 to five years in prison, but the court suspended three of the five years and placed him on three years of supervised probation instead.
Leehy’s criminal record includes multiple drug charges beginning in 1984. Metro Narcotics Unit warrants describe Leehy as responsible for bringing in a large amount of meth into Ouachita Parish.
