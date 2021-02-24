An investigation by Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators into illegal narcotics activity in the 100 block of Barr Lane in West Monroe has led to the arrest of one suspect.
William J. Barr, 35, of 151 Barr Lane, West Monroe, was arrested after he was found in possession of some five grams of Methamphetamine and several weapons.
Deputies observed several firearms in Barr’s living room, “some being modified with barrel lengths being shorter than 18 (inches) in length and having a ‘makeshift’ suppressor which is used to silence or diminish (the sound of) the weapon,” according to the Feb. 23 arrest report.
Ten firearms ultimately were secured.
During questioning, Barr claimed ownership of the drugs and guns.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a gun in the presence of drugs, possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, and illegal modification of a gun.
The investigation is continuing.
