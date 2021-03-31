John Allen Whitaker, 49, of West Monroe, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to 96 months (8 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Whitaker was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 18, 2019 and he later pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 4, 2020.
The charge stems from a traffic stop conducted by a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy on Aug. 15, 2019.
Whitaker was stopped for a traffic violation and during the stop, deputies found that he possessed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies arrested Whitaker and after a voluntary waiver of his Miranda rights, he admitted that the methamphetamine belonged to him.
The DEA and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.