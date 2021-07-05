Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of heroin possession last month after the suspect admitted to having a syringe in her hand bag.
Deputies found Kayla Katherine Welker, 32, of 206 Ponderosa Trail, West Monroe, standing in the driveway.
Welker told deputies she had a used syringe inside her hand bag and allowed deputies to search her person. Deputies found two syringes.
During questioning, Welker denied having any illegal substances on her person.
Deputies found two plastic bags with suspected heroin in her front right pocket, according to the June 23 arrest report.
Initially, Welker denied ownership of the bags but later admitted the bags belonged to her. She said the two bags contained heroin.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of heroin.
