West Monroe police arrested a Mobile, Alabama man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness on Sunday after authorities learned of a drunken person at the Cinemark Tinseltown movie theatre.
The complainant told police that the suspect – Joshua M. Maitra, 27, of 930 Scott Drive, Mobile, Alabama – smelled of alcohol, appeared to be drunk, walked into several movie theatres and disturbed the patrons there.
The officer made contact with Maitra in Theatre 17, and Maitra did not have a ticket to be in the room.
“I smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and I observed he had poor balance,” stated the Sept. 6 arrest report. “I also observed Maitra was in possession of an open 24 oz. beer.”
Maitra was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of public possession of alcoholic beverages.
