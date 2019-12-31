West Monroe police arrested a Bastrop man on suspicion of shoplifting and other drug charges last week after authorities learned of a shoplifter at Wal-Mart in West Monroe.
The store's asset protection team informed police that Seneca Shane Bostick, 42, of 804 Netherland St., Bastrop, removed a cell phone charger from its package and concealed the charger in its pocket. Bostick was observed by employees remove a tool set from the shelf and exit the store without paying for the merchandise.
Police searched Bostick's person and found a prescription bottle in his pocket. The prescription bottole contained three bags of marijuana and a bag containing white crushed pills.
Another bag in Bostick's sock contained methamphetamine and 12 bags of marijuana, according to the Dec. 27 arrest report.
Bostick claimed ownership of the marijuana and meth.
Bostick was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
