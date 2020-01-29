West Monroe police arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after two customers at Planet Fitness alerted authorities the suspect asked the customers to help him rob someone.
The suspect was identified as Landon Wayne Duke, 19, of 349 Russell Road, Calhoun.
“The two men advised Landon saw they had handguns on the front seat of their truck and asked them to use their guns to help him rob someone for money so he could have enough money to leave town,” stated the Jan. 25 arrest report. “The two men advised they told him no and went into the gym. The two men stated Landon followed them into the gym and worked out with them (where) he continued to talk about robbing someone.”
The two men informed police how to find Duke.
Police stopped Duke's automobile and searched his person. On Duke's person, police found a $100 bill containing methamphetamine.
Duke confirmed the drug was meth.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
