West Monroe police arrested a Calhoun woman on suspicion of simple burglary and possession of Zolpidem last week after authorities answered a burglary alarm at Trapp's restaurant in West Monroe.
Police made contact with Taylor Anne Bayles, 24, of 905 Hodge Watson Road, Calhoun, outside the restaurant while she was carrying a Trapp's cup and a bag of french fries.
Bayles told police she was hungry so she went inside the restaurant's privacy fence and removed the fries from an outdoor freezer.
During a search of Bayles' person, police found a pill bottle containing 13 Zolpidem pills. The bottle did not belong to Bayles, according to police.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.