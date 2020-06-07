West Monroe police arrested a Delhi man for disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after authorities were notified of a naked male inside a store on Well Road.
The suspect was identified as Jesse Franklin Dearman Jr., 30, of 988 Dearman Road, Delhi.
During questioning, Dearman told deputies that he removed his clothes after being attacked by a spider.
When asked about whether he took any drugs, Dearman denied taking anything.
Later, Dearman admitted he took some drugs but did not know what.
“When (deputies) asked him on a scale of one to (10), (10) being the most powerful (controlled dangerous substance) he had ever taken, he said it would be about a four,” stated the June 3 arrest report.
Dearman was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.