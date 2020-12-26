West Monroe police arrested a Downsville man for breaking into a truck at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center last week.
Derek D. Littleton, 40, of 11275 Hwy 15, Downsville, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on simple burglary from a motor vehicle.
The victim told authorities he left his vehicle in the eastern parking lot of the Ike Hamilton for a few hours. When he returned to his vehicle, he said he saw a white male, later identified as Littleton, rummaging through the toolbox in the bed of his truck.
The victim said he yelled at Littleton, who fled on a bicycle, traveling west across the parking lot.
The victim’s spouse, who also was at the scene, said she witnessed Littleton standing beside her husband’s truck but could not say for certain whether she could see him going through the toolbox.
During questioning, Littleton admitted to looking into the bed of the victim’s truck but denied opening the toolbox.
