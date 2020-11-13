West Monroe police arrested a Downsville woman on theft and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling last week after authorities learned of an incident at a home on White Columns Drive.
The homeowner told police he was raking leaves in his back yard when he heard a dog barking inside his residence.
The victim entered his residence and discovered Kourtnee Joy Bourque, 31, of 818 Henry Road, Downsville, inside.
The victim stated he did not give Bourque permission to come to his residence or enter it.
The victim believed Bourque was in the process of stealing a cell phone from him.
The victim stated he recently pursued theft charges against Bourque through the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to her stealing a phone from him.
During questioning, Bourque admitted she entered the victim’s residence to collect some of her belongings, though she did not have any of the victim’s belongings in her possession.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
