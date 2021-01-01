West Monroe police arrested a homeless man for trespassing last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint from a home on Splane Drive.
Kenji S. Wheeler, 29, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
The complainant told authorities Wheeler was supposed to be out of the room by 11 a.m. The complainant said she never wanted Wheeler to ever return.
At approximately 12:49 p.m., the complainant called and claimed Wheeler had returned to the property.
Police located Wheeler at a restaurant across the street from the property.
Wheeler refused verbal commands and struggled to pull away from officers while attempting to be placed under arrest, according to the Dec. 24 arrest report.
