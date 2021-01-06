West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for striking his live-in girlfriend as she held their child on New Year’s Day.
Jeffery D. Jones, 33, of 110 Rex St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.
According to the Jan. 1 arrest report, police were dispatched to Rex Street because of a physical disturbance reported there.
Police observed bleeding from the victim’s mouth.
The victim told police she and Jones were engaged and had lived together for more than a year.
The victim said she and Jones engaged in an argument that became physical when Jones struck her in the mouth with a closed fist as she held their 1-year-old child.
A witness interviewed by authorities confirmed the victim’s account.
During questioning, Jones denied the victim’s allegations.
